Wicks leads Saint Francis (PA) against TCU after 20-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (0-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -26.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces TCU after Skylar Wicks scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 102-66 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

TCU finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 11-8 in NEC play and 6-13 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

