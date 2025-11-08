Webb’s 25 lead Georgia Southern past UNC Asheville 93-90

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb had 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 93-90 win against UNC Asheville on Saturday. Webb…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb had 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 93-90 win against UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Webb had three steals for the Eagles (1-1). Nakavieon White scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Tyren Moore shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Justin Wright led the Bulldogs (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 33 points. Kameron Taylor added 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for UNC Asheville. Toyaz Solomon also put up 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

