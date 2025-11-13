Washington State faces Stanford after Villa’s 21-point game

Stanford Cardinal (3-0) at Washington State Cougars (0-3) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on…

Stanford Cardinal (3-0) at Washington State Cougars (0-3)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Stanford after Eleonora Villa scored 21 points in Washington State’s 77-64 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Washington State finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Cougars averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

Stanford went 8-11 in ACC play and 2-9 on the road last season. The Cardinal averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

