VMI Keydets take on the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (4-2) vs. VMI Keydets (3-5)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and VMI square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Keydets are 3-5 in non-conference play. VMI has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 4.0.

VMI scores 80.6 points, 11.9 more per game than the 68.7 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 21.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. Mario Tatum Jr. is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.3 points.

Javon Ruffin is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 10.5 points and 1.7 steals. Javontae Campbell is averaging 19 points and 4.7 steals.

