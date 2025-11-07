VCU Rams and the Utah State Aggies meet

Utah State Aggies (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0)
Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 161.5
BOTTOM LINE: VCU will take on Utah State at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
VCU finished 28-7 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 8.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
Utah State went 26-8 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies shot 48.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.