VCU Rams and the Utah State Aggies meet

Utah State Aggies (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will take on Utah State at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 8.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Utah State went 26-8 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies shot 48.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

