Vanderbilt Commodores begin season at home against the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb Bisons at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -25.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Lipscomb for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 20-13 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Commodores shot 45.0% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

Lipscomb went 17-4 in ASUN play and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

