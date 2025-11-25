UNLV Rebels and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide meet in Las Vegas, Nevada

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-3) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -13.5;…

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-3)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -13.5; over/under is 181.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on No. 8 Alabama at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rebels are 3-3 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 18.0 assists per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 3.7.

The Crimson Tide have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNLV’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama scores 7.5 more points per game (89.8) than UNLV gives up (82.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Kimani Hamilton is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.5 points.

Labaron Philon is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

