UNLV hosts Montana after Cunningham’s 25-point game

Montana Grizzlies (2-1) at UNLV Rebels (1-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Montana after Naas Cunningham scored 25 points in UNLV’s 101-69 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

UNLV went 18-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rebels averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Montana went 25-10 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 13.5 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

