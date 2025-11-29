UNC Asheville Bulldogs play the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State and UNC Asheville meet at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is eighth in the Big South with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kameron Taylor averaging 1.7.

The Mountaineers have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrin Njock averaging 2.4.

UNC Asheville makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Appalachian State has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 62.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Kasen Jennings is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

