Tulsa Golden Hurricane play the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Tulsa square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC with 16.2 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.7.

Tulsa makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Northern Iowa averages 72.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 69.8 Tulsa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds. David Green is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.7 points.

Leon Bond III is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Campbell is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 assists and three steals.

