Syracuse opens season at home against Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Binghamton for the season opener.

Syracuse finished 11-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Orange averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

Binghamton finished 15-17 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

