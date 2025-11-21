Stetson Hatters host the VMI Keydets in out-of-conference game

VMI Keydets (3-3) at Stetson Hatters (2-3) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and VMI square off…

VMI Keydets (3-3) at Stetson Hatters (2-3)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and VMI square off in non-conference action.

The Hatters have gone 2-0 at home. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Janusz Ratowski averaging 2.0.

The Keydets are 1-2 in road games. VMI is the top team in the SoCon scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

Stetson is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% VMI allows to opponents. VMI’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 8.2 points.

TJ Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Mario Tatum Jr. is averaging 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

