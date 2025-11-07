Southern Utah and UT Rio Grande Valley set for cross-conference matchup

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-1) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-1)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on UT Rio Grande Valley in out-of-conference play.

Southern Utah went 12-19 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Thunderbirds averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from behind the arc last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 2-11 on the road and 16-15 overall last season. The Vaqueros averaged 7.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

