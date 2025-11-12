Southern Miss Lady Eagles play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, look for 4th straight win

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (3-0) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (3-0) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 59.4 points per game last season, 9.4 on free throws and 24 from deep.

Southern Miss went 10-21 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Lady Eagles averaged 61.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.