Southern Miss earns 93-57 victory over Tougaloo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Felipe Patino scored 18 points as Southern Miss beat Tougaloo 93-57 on Thursday.

Patino finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Isaac Tavares added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds. Israel Hart shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Antonio Patterson led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two blocks. Willie Anderson added 14 points and seven rebounds.

