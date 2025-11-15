South Dakota faces Idaho State on 4-game win streak

South Dakota Coyotes (4-0) at Idaho State Bengals (3-0) Pocatello, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will…

South Dakota Coyotes (4-0) at Idaho State Bengals (3-0)

Pocatello, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Idaho State.

Idaho State finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Bengals shot 40.4% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

South Dakota went 11-20 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Coyotes shot 40.6% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

