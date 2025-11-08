Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate secures…

South Carolina Upstate secures 105-46 win against Southern Virginia

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 7:36 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carmelo Adkins’ 23 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Southern Virginia 105-46 on Saturday.

Adkins shot 8 for 14, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (2-1). Kanye Jones scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Karmani Gregory had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Austin Mitchell finished with eight points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up