South Carolina Upstate secures 105-46 win against Southern Virginia

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carmelo Adkins’ 23 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Southern Virginia 105-46 on Saturday. Adkins shot…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carmelo Adkins’ 23 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Southern Virginia 105-46 on Saturday.

Adkins shot 8 for 14, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (2-1). Kanye Jones scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Karmani Gregory had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Austin Mitchell finished with eight points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.