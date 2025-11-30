South Carolina State faces Chicago State on 8-game skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Chicago State Cougars (0-8) Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Chicago State Cougars (0-8)

Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to break its eight-game slide with a win against Chicago State.

The Cougars are 0-1 on their home court. Chicago State has a 0-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. South Carolina State gives up 89.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.3 points per game.

Chicago State averages 65.8 points per game, 24.0 fewer points than the 89.8 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.7 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (50.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.