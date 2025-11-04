Scott puts up 16, Abilene Christian knocks off McMurry 92-55

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joseph Scott’s 16 points and 17 rebounds helped Abilene Christian defeat McMurry 92-55 in a season…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joseph Scott’s 16 points and 17 rebounds helped Abilene Christian defeat McMurry 92-55 in a season opener on Monday.

Bradyn Hubbard added 15 points and Zy Wright had 13 points for the Wildcats.

Koye Rondeno finished with 15 points and four assists for the War Hawks. Jordan Malveaux added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.