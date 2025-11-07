Sam Houston visits No. 10 Texas Tech after Anderson’s 34-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -27.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech plays Sam Houston after Christian Anderson scored 34 points in Texas Tech’s 98-60 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

Texas Tech finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 28-9 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Sam Houston went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Bearkats gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

