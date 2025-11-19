Saint Bonaventure takes on Robert Morris, aims for 5th straight home win

Robert Morris Colonials (3-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) Olean, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bonnies play Robert Morris.

Saint Bonaventure went 12-4 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Bonnies averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Robert Morris went 26-9 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Colonials gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

