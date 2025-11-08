Robinson has 17 as Central Arkansas takes down Champion Christian 110-63

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Robinson had 17 points in Central Arkansas’ 110-63 win over Champion Christian on Saturday. Robinson…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Robinson had 17 points in Central Arkansas’ 110-63 win over Champion Christian on Saturday.

Robinson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bears (1-1). Camren Hunter scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Cole McCormick shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers were led by Cameron Parker, who posted 18 points. Fred’travious Benjamin added 14 points for Champion Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.