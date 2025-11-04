Riley scores 22, East Carolina takes down Georgia Southern 92-89

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joran Riley’s 22 points helped East Carolina defeat Georgia Southern 92-89 on Tuesday for the Pirates’…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joran Riley’s 22 points helped East Carolina defeat Georgia Southern 92-89 on Tuesday for the Pirates’ 26th consecutive season-opening win.

Riley added eight rebounds and six steals for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru added 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line and also had nine rebounds. Reid Cason had 14 points and finished 7 of 8 from the floor.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Alden Applewhite, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Georgia Southern also got 18 points and four assists from Tyren Moore. Spudd Webb finished with 16 points.

