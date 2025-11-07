Reeves’ 18 points helps sent Georgia Tech past Bryant 74-45

ATLANTA (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 18 points and reserve Akai Fleming scored 14 points and Georgia Tech beat…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 18 points and reserve Akai Fleming scored 14 points and Georgia Tech beat Bryant 74-45 on Friday night.

Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla each scored 10 and Sylla grabbed 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (2-0) who had 10 players entering the scoring column.

Timofei Rudovskii scored 12 points and Quincy Allen scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (0-2). Bryant shot 25% (15 of 60) including 10.5% from 3-point range (4 of 38). Bryant managed 16 attempts at the free-throw line to just 10 for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech built a 18-6 lead in the first 10 minutes and never trailed. Reeves’ 3-pointer with 7:13 left before halftime doubled the score at 24-12. The Yellow Jackets led 39-22 at halftime.

Ndongo’s 3-pointer less than a minute into the second half gave Georgia Tech its first 20-plus point lead of the night at 42-22. A 12-2 outburst capped by a 3 from Craft made it 54-24.

