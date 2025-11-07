Purdue Fort Wayne to visit Xavier Friday

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Purdue Fort…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Purdue Fort Wayne.

Xavier finished 7-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 51.1 points per game last season, 6.8 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 20-4 in Horizon games and 11-4 on the road a season ago. The Mastodons gave up 60.3 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

