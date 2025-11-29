Purdue Boilermakers head to the Central Michigan Chippewas

Purdue Boilermakers (4-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-2) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts…

Purdue Boilermakers (4-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-2)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Purdue in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Chippewas have gone 2-0 at home. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Boilermakers are 0-2 in road games. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Daye averaging 5.3.

Central Michigan scores 68.2 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 64.8 Purdue allows. Purdue scores 5.0 more points per game (70.3) than Central Michigan gives up (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Kiki Smith is averaging 10.8 points for the Boilermakers. Daye is averaging 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.