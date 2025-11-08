Presbyterian takes down East Tennessee State 68-64

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish scored 17 points as Presbyterian beat East Tennessee State 68-64 on Saturday. Parrish shot…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish scored 17 points as Presbyterian beat East Tennessee State 68-64 on Saturday.

Parrish shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Blue Hose (2-1). Jonah Pierce added 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. He also had 13 rebounds and three steals. Josh Pickett shot 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Cam Morris III led the Buccaneers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, two steals and two blocks. East Tennessee State also got 13 points from Brian Taylor II. Blake Barkley had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.