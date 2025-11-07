Live Radio
Pittsburgh and Mount St. Mary’s meet for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 11:11 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (0-1)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Pittsburgh for a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh went 9-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Panthers averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-9 in MAAC games and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

