Pacific visits Nevada following Bailey’s 24-point game

Pacific Tigers (1-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -11; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Pacific after Chuck Bailey III scored 24 points in Nevada’s 77-50 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Nevada finished 17-16 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Wolf Pack allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Pacific finished 9-24 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Tigers averaged 69.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

