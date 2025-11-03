Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pacific begins season at…

Pacific begins season at home against UCSD

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:02 AM

UCSD Tritons at Pacific Tigers

Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts UCSD for the season opener.

Pacific went 8-8 at home last season while going 15-19 overall. The Tigers averaged 65.1 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.0% from behind the arc last season.

UCSD went 16-7 in Big West action and 8-7 on the road last season. The Tritons averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up