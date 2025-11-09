Live Radio
Oregon State Beavers play the Air Force Falcons in cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:43 AM

Air Force Falcons (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Air Force in non-conference play.

Oregon State went 19-16 overall last season while going 8-4 at home. The Beavers averaged 12.8 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

Air Force finished 8-12 in MWC action and 5-8 on the road last season. The Falcons shot 40.4% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

