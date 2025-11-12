Oregon faces South Dakota State after Bittle’s 25-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -15.5;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces South Dakota State after Nathan Bittle scored 25 points in Oregon’s 67-63 win against the Rice Owls.

Oregon finished 25-10 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Ducks shot 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

South Dakota State finished 11-6 in Summit League action and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second-chance points and 7.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.