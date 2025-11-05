O’Garro leads CSU Northridge against Northern Iowa after 20-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors at Northern Iowa Panthers Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Northern…

CSU Northridge Matadors at Northern Iowa Panthers

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Northern Iowa after Josh O’Garro scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 99-58 win against the Nobel University.

Northern Iowa finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Panthers averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

CSU Northridge went 14-7 in Big West games and 10-7 on the road a season ago. The Matadors averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 37.5 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

