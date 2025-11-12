Nwoko leads LSU against Florida International after 22-point outing

Florida International Panthers (1-1) at LSU Tigers (2-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Florida…

Florida International Panthers (1-1) at LSU Tigers (2-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Florida International after Michael Nwoko scored 22 points in LSU’s 93-58 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

LSU finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Florida International finished 1-13 on the road and 10-23 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 9.0 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.