Notre Dame hosts Bellarmine after Karasinski’s 23-point game

Bellarmine Knights (1-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -27.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Notre Dame after Jack Karasinski scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 94-86 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

Notre Dame went 15-18 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

Bellarmine went 0-16 on the road and 5-26 overall a season ago. The Knights shot 46.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

