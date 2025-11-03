Live Radio
Northern Iowa hosts North Dakota State to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:59 AM

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa opens the season at home against North Dakota State.

Northern Iowa went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Panthers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

North Dakota State finished 6-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Bison shot 42.7% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

