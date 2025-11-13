No. 9 Kentucky hosts Eastern Illinois after Aberdeen’s 26-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky plays…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky plays Eastern Illinois after Denzel Aberdeen scored 26 points in Kentucky’s 96-88 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Kentucky finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 6.9 steals, 4.0 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 12-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.