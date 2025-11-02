No. 8 BYU hosts Villanova for season opener

Villanova Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Las Vegas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars

Las Vegas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 BYU hosts Villanova for the season opener.

BYU went 26-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Cougars shot 48.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Villanova went 21-15 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 5.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.