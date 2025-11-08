No. 5 LSU visits Georgia Southern after Simmons’ 24-point game

LSU Tigers (2-0) at Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on…

LSU Tigers (2-0) at Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1)

Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on No. 5 LSU after Jashanti Simmons scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-72 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

Georgia Southern went 16-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc.

LSU went 6-3 on the road and 31-6 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 21.4 points off of turnovers, 18.1 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

