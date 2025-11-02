No. 4 UConn hosts New Haven to start season

New Haven Chargers at UConn Huskies Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn hosts New Haven…

New Haven Chargers at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn hosts New Haven in the season opener.

UConn went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

New Haven did not play in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

