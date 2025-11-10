No. 25 North Carolina hosts Radford after Wilson’s 24-point showing

Radford Highlanders (2-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Radford Highlanders (2-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 North Carolina hosts Radford after Caleb Wilson scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 87-74 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

North Carolina finished 23-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tar Heels shot 47.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Radford went 20-13 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

