No. 24 Wisconsin takes on Ball State after Boyd’s 25-point game

Ball State Cardinals (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin hosts Ball State after Nicholas Boyd scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 97-72 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Wisconsin went 27-10 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 5.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

Ball State went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 21.3 from 3-point range.

