No. 24 Wisconsin takes on Ball State after Boyd’s 25-point game

Ball State Cardinals (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)
Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin hosts Ball State after Nicholas Boyd scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 97-72 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Wisconsin went 27-10 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 5.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.
Ball State went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 21.3 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
