No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks open season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -29.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas opens the season at home against Green Bay.

Kansas went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Green Bay finished 4-28 overall last season while going 1-17 on the road. The Phoenix gave up 80.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

