No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech will play Wake Forest at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas Tech finished 28-9 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Red Raiders gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Wake Forest finished 21-11 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

