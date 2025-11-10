NJIT hosts Wagner following Landry’s 23-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at NJIT Highlanders (2-0) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces NJIT after…

Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at NJIT Highlanders (2-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces NJIT after Alivia Landry scored 23 points in Wagner’s 88-46 victory over the SUNY-New Paltz Hawks.

NJIT went 7-7 at home a season ago while going 11-19 overall. The Highlanders gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Wagner went 8-21 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 59.0 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from deep.

