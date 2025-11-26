NJIT faces No. 6 Louisville, aims to break road losing streak

NJIT Highlanders (3-4) at Louisville Cardinals (6-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -42.5; over/under is…

NJIT Highlanders (3-4) at Louisville Cardinals (6-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -42.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT travels to No. 6 Louisville looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Cardinals are 5-0 in home games. Louisville leads the ACC averaging 95.5 points and is shooting 47.9%.

The Highlanders are 2-3 in road games. NJIT has a 2-1 record against teams over .500.

Louisville averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 7.7 per game NJIT allows. NJIT has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikel Brown Jr. is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cardinals. Ryan Conwell is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

David Bolden is averaging 13.4 points for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

