Nebraska hosts Florida International following Frager’s 22-point performance

Florida International Panthers (1-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -20.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Florida International after Braden Frager scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 86-53 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

Nebraska went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Cornhuskers averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

Florida International went 4-16 in CUSA games and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 28.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

