N.C. A&T takes down Morgan State 79-73

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lewis Walker had 24 points in North Carolina A&T’s 79-73 victory over Morgan State on Tuesday.

Walker added nine rebounds for the Aggies (3-1). Will Felton scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Trent Middleton shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Davis led the Bears (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven assists and three steals. Alfred Worrell Jr. added 13 points for Morgan State. Rob Lawson had 12 points and five assists.

N.C. A&T went into the half leading Morgan State 45-38. Walker scored 12 points in the half. Walker scored N.C. A&T’s final six points as they closed out a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

