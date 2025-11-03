Murray State Racers begin season at home against the Omaha Mavericks

Omaha Mavericks vs. Murray State Racers Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -3.5; over/under…

Omaha Mavericks vs. Murray State Racers

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Omaha for the season opener.

Murray State finished 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Racers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Omaha went 22-13 overall with a 6-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

