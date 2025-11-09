Mousa, Davis lead Cal Poly past Seattle U, 73-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Hamad Mousa scored 18 points to lead Cal Poly and Jake Davis knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer…

SEATTLE (AP) — Hamad Mousa scored 18 points to lead Cal Poly and Jake Davis knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to help the Mustangs beat Seattle U 73-71 on Saturday night.

After Seattle’s Jojo Murphy missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with about nine seconds to play, Mousa grabbed the rebound and Davis slipped and fell before he hit a step-back 3 right in front of his own bench as time expired. Davis, who shot 50.3% from 3-point range last season in junior college, had missed his first 12 3-point shots this season and was 0 for 6 Saturday before he hit the winner.

Mousa finished with eight rebounds for the Mustangs (2-1). Guzman Vasilic scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Kieran Elliott went 3 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Will Heimbrodt led the Redhawks (1-1) with 20 points and five blocks. Brayden Maldonado added 17 points and two steals for Seattle. Murphy scored nine points.

Cal Poly went into halftime leading Seattle 39-38. Cayden Ward scored eight points in the half. Mousa scored 13 second-half points for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

